Business Analyst

Aug 2, 2024

  • Eliciting & Analysing requirements & Documenting them through user stories and customer journeys as part of the BSS program
  • Documenting non-functional requirements
  • Requirements management and communication, including arranging sessions, workshops, ideation sessions and user groups
  • Writing the user acceptance test cases and assisting with user acceptance testing
  • Compiling the traceability matrix and ensuring the requirements are written in a way that supports replicability and re-useability
  • Writing the IRS to ensure the data requirements are correctly captured and will generate visibility on performance and accurate data
  • Assisting with drafting training material and in conducting training to users
  • Doing some level of business requirements testing on the BSS platform
  • Assisting with the business case through defining the benefits of the solution

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Business analysis
  • business case development

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading multinational Teco company

