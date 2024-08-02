Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analysis, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

What you’ll do:

Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Your expertise:

Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.

At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Personal attributes:



A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbal and written.

Strong problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

We are looking for strong Business Analysts (intermediate or Senior)

The position will be fully onsite (5 days per week)



Permanent or Contract

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

