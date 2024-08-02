Business Analyst – Gauteng West Rand

- Eliciting & Analysing requirements & Documenting them through user stories and customer journeys as part of the BSS program
- Documenting non-functional requirements
- Requirements management and communication, including arranging sessions, workshops, ideation sessions and user groups
- Writing the user acceptance test cases and assisting with user acceptance testing
- Compiling the traceability matrix and ensuring the requirements are written in a way that supports replicability and re-useability
- Writing the IRS to ensure the data requirements are correctly captured and will generate visibility on performance and accurate data
- Assisting with drafting training material and in conducting training to users
- Doing some level of business requirements testing on the BSS platform
- Assisting with the business case through defining the benefits of the solution
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Business analysis
- business case development
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading multinational Teco company