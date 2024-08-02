Are you an experienced C# Developer with a passion for excellence? Our amazing client in Pretoria is seeking a talented individual with at least 4 years of solid experience to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis at their offices! (office-based)
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years of C# development experience
- Strong task and deadline management skills
- Ability to meet high standards of code quality and testing
Responsibilities:
- Develop innovative new products
- Ensure high-quality code and thorough testing
- Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications
- Deliver accurate and thorough work within deadlines
- Manage tasks and project timelines effectively
- Understand client expectations, business, and processes
- Prioritize work efficiently
Beneficial Skills:
- ASP.NET
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- HTML
- SQL
Why Join them?
- Be part of a forward-thinking team
- Work on exciting new products
- Grow your skills and career
Apply now and be a part of something extraordinary!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- development
- C# development
- testing
- coding
- java script