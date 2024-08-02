C# Developer

Are you an experienced C# Developer with a passion for excellence? Our amazing client in Pretoria is seeking a talented individual with at least 4 years of solid experience to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis at their offices! (office-based)

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years of C# development experience

Strong task and deadline management skills

Ability to meet high standards of code quality and testing

Responsibilities:

Develop innovative new products

Ensure high-quality code and thorough testing

Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications

Deliver accurate and thorough work within deadlines

Manage tasks and project timelines effectively

Understand client expectations, business, and processes

Prioritize work efficiently

Beneficial Skills:

ASP.NET

JavaScript / TypeScript

HTML

SQL

Why Join them?

Be part of a forward-thinking team

Work on exciting new products

Grow your skills and career

Apply now and be a part of something extraordinary!

