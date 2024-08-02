C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 2, 2024

Are you an experienced C# Developer with a passion for excellence? Our amazing client in Pretoria is seeking a talented individual with at least 4 years of solid experience to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis at their offices! (office-based)
Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years of C# development experience
  • Strong task and deadline management skills
  • Ability to meet high standards of code quality and testing

Responsibilities:

  • Develop innovative new products
  • Ensure high-quality code and thorough testing
  • Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications
  • Deliver accurate and thorough work within deadlines
  • Manage tasks and project timelines effectively
  • Understand client expectations, business, and processes
  • Prioritize work efficiently

Beneficial Skills:

  • ASP.NET
  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • HTML
  • SQL

Why Join them?

  • Be part of a forward-thinking team
  • Work on exciting new products
  • Grow your skills and career

Apply now and be a part of something extraordinary!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • development
  • C# development
  • testing
  • coding
  • java script

Learn more/Apply for this position