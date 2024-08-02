Cassava spins out separate AI business unit

Systems integrator Cassava Technologies, which specialises in emerging markets, has announced that all its AI activities will now operate as a separate business unit – Cassava AI.

Since the advent of Generative AI (GenAI), Cassava says it has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, Anthropic, Oracle, Atlas AI, Cerebras, and Palo Alto Networks. These partnerships enable it to offer superior systems integration and support to enterprise customers across strategic international markets.

Cassava already provides services such as data centres, cloud, cybersecurity, fibre connectivity and renewable energy to a number of large multinational and local companies. The company has already trained and deployed more than 200 people of its 5 000-strong staff to empower customers to adopt and use GenAI services from the world’s leading vendors.

Cassava, headquartered in the UK, was founded by African entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa and includes many leading global institutional investors.

“Cassava AI is headquartered in London and can already provide services in any of the 40-plus markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America where the Cassava Technologies group companies operate,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO. “Ahmed El Beheiry, a veteran technology and telecoms executive, will lead this business unit.”