Connectivity a catalyst of SA’s digital economy

Connectivity isn’t just a technological convenience – it’s a driving force behind South Africa’s economic metamorphosis. In our nation, where business landscapes range from urban centres to remote rural outposts, robust and accessible connectivity is the cornerstone of progress.

By Phila Dube, chief commercial officer at Openserve

From the skyscrapers of Johannesburg to the scattered villages of the Eastern Cape, businesses are harnessing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to catalyse efficiency, fuel innovation, and shatter geographic boundaries.

Yet, connectivity’s influence extends far beyond corporate borders. It’s the invisible current energising our entire digital ecosystem, from the tap of a mobile payment to the click that delivers essential government services.

South Africa’s digital infrastructure has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. What was once a network predominantly reliant on copper-based infrastructure has rapidly evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem of diverse technologies, each playing a critical role in connecting the nation.

At the forefront of this evolution is the widespread adoption of fibre-optic technology, with Openserve leading the charge. With over 170,000 kilometres of fibre deployed nationally, connecting even the smallest towns and more than 94% of South African local municipalities, we have witnessed (and enabled) a complete transformation of South Africa’s network infrastructure.

This extensive fibre rollout has not only dramatically increased data transmission speeds but also significantly improved reliability and reduced latency, creating a robust foundation for digital innovation and communication.

This also comes as the amount of data South Africa consumes continues to grow thanks to the increasing number of users consuming video-centric content, hence the need for robust fixed network infrastructure.

However, the story of connectivity in South Africa is not solely about fibre. We recognise that a truly comprehensive connectivity strategy must leverage a diverse array of technologies to address the unique challenges posed by our varied geography and population distribution.

Microwave technology continues to play a vital role in connecting areas where fibre deployment is challenging or not economically viable. Satellite connectivity, once considered a niche solution, is experiencing a resurgence with the advent of new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, promising to bring high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the country.

This technological evolution is directly fuelling economic growth. By providing faster, more reliable internet connections to businesses and consumers alike, we’re enabling new business models, improving productivity, and creating opportunities for innovation across all sectors of the economy.

The impact of robust connectivity on businesses and the broader economy is far-reaching. E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Google, and South Africa’s own Takealot have revolutionised how we shop, creating new markets and opportunities for businesses of all sizes. These platforms, integral to our daily lives, rely entirely on reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Similarly, the sharing economy, exemplified by digital-native companies like Uber and Airbnb, has leveraged connectivity to create entirely online business models, disrupting traditional industries and generating new economic opportunities. In the financial sector, high-speed connectivity enables real-time transactions and trading, critical for market competitiveness and closing the banking gap in our population.

These examples show how connectivity doesn’t just enable existing business models but can give rise to entirely new paradigms of economic activity.

The South African public sector, too, has been transformed. Openserve provides fixed connectivity to numerous critical government services, and by enabling more efficient government services, connectivity plays a crucial role in improving public service delivery and fostering trust in institutions.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which make up 91% of South Africa’s formalised businesses and over a third of its GDP,[1] connectivity has been transformative. By dismantling traditional barriers, it has empowered SMEs to engage globally with customers, suppliers, and collaborators. Now, an artisan in a remote South African village can showcase their creations to a worldwide audience.

This connectivity-driven expansion of SMEs’ market reach has significant implications for the country’s economic growth and diversification.

The transformative power of connectivity is most potent when it’s widely accessible. This is where the Open Access model,[2] championed by Openserve in South Africa, comes into play. By operating as a wholesaler and providing infrastructure for various businesses to leverage, we’re democratising access to connectivity infrastructure.

The Open Access model invigorates market competition, nurtures entrepreneurship by reducing entry barriers, and optimises resource utilisation. The outcome is more affordable services, enhanced quality, and accelerated expansion of connectivity into previously underserved regions.

The demand for connectivity is set to surge exponentially. In anticipation of this growth, Openserve is not just preparing for the future – we’re actively shaping it. To this end, our strategic investments in further roll-out of fibre, microwave, satellite and cloud-based technology networks aim to propel South Africa to the forefront of the global digital economy. As per our most recent financial results, we have passed 1,2-million homes with fibre connectivity and advanced our connectivity rate to 48,5%.

While these technological advancements are impressive in their own right, they serve a greater purpose: driving economic growth and accelerating national development.