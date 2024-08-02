Data Scientist

Title: Data Scientist (AWS Redshift, Power BI, BI Development)

Contract: 6 months (with renewal)

Industry: Financial Services

Environment: Hybrid (On-Site in CPT 2 days a week)

Job Overview

We are looking for a highly skilled Data Scientist to lead the development and implementation of data-driven solutions using AWS Redshift, Power BI, and other advanced data science tools. In this role, you will be responsible for designing and executing complex data analyses, creating and managing business intelligence dashboards and reports to deliver actionable insights. Experience with stored procedures is also essential for managing and optimizing database operations.

Key Responsibilities

Data Analysis & Modelling:

Design and implement data models and analyses – AWS Redshift and PostgreSQL a PLUS.

Conduct complex data analyses to uncover insights and trends.

Business Intelligence Development:

Create and maintain interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI and other BI tools e.g. AWS Quicksight.

Develop data visualizations that effectively communicate findings to stakeholders.

Data Integration & Management:

Integrate data from various sources into AWS Redshift, ensuring data quality and consistency.

Optimize data pipelines and ETL processes for efficiency and scalability.

Create and manage stored procedures to automate complex data operations and improve performance.

Participation in Agile Teams:

Collaborate with Agile team members to define deliverables.

Participate in Agile Ceremonies

Address and resolve technical issues and roadblocks.

Qualifications

Education:

Qualification in Data Science or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Experience:

5+ years of experience in data science with a strong focus on AWS Redshift and PostgreSQL.

Proven experience in BI development and creating dashboards and reports using Power BI and other BI tools.

Experience in leading data science projects.

Knowledge of data visualization best practices and techniques.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in AWS Redshift for data warehousing and analysis a PLUS.

Expertise in Power BI for creating interactive dashboards and reports or other BI visualisation tools – AWS Quicksight a PLUS.

Strong skills in SQL, especially with PostgreSQL.

Experience in writing and optimizing stored procedures a prerequisite

Familiarity with other data science tools and languages (e.g., Python).

Experience with data integration, ETL processes, and data pipeline optimization.

Soft Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and presentation abilities.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

AWS Redshift

Power BI

PostgeSQL

AWS Quicksight

ETL Processes

SQL

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

