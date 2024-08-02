Developer – Full Stack (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

What you will be doing:

Design and deliver functional code that aligns with the product backlog.

Engage actively in Agile software development processes.

Contribute to UX and UI design discussions to optimise development efforts.

Provide architectural advice when needed.

Commit to continuous self-development and skill expansion.

Support live production versions of software and products during ongoing development.

Communicate technical needs and risks effectively to stakeholders outside the team.

Demonstrate familiarity with DevOps and infrastructure deployment.

Write clear and effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure.

What you need:

Minimum of 6 years of relevant software development experience, with at least 2 years in cloud-based systems.

Proficiency in Flutter and Dart for mobile development, including Android and iOS native development.

Experience with TypeScript and Python.

Expertise in API integration (HTTP, REST, GraphQL).

Experience with relational and NoSQL databases (time series, graph, document, key-value).

Use of cloud-based infrastructure (AWS) and automated deployment tools (Github Actions, Codemagic).

Strong communication skills for technical and non-technical collaboration.

Ability to work effectively in a team and individually.

Enthusiastic about learning, pushing technical limits, and problem-solving.

Willingness to fail fast, learn fast, and share insights.

Experience building and releasing own projects or contributing to open-source projects, with a business-oriented mindset.

Job ID:

J104537

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Android

iOS

TypeScript

Learn more/Apply for this position