Functional Analyst

The purpose of the Functional Analyst is to evaluate business requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions, ensuring that software systems and applications meet the functional needs of the organization.

This role involves analysing, testing, and providing guidance on the implementation of technology to support business objectives.

Responsibilities:

Analysing business requirements and translating them into technical roadmaps

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure software systems meet business objectives

Designing, configuring, and installing software systems

Conducting testing to ensure that systems work as expected

Preparing user manuals and other documentation

Training employees on how to use the systems

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices related to technology

Participating in project planning and management

Utilizing technical knowledge and analytical skills to solve complex problems

Collaborating with technical teams to implement solutions

Skills and experiences:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; IS or related technology discipline

At least 5 years’ experience as a Functional Analyst or similar role

At least 5 years’ experience in product management and working on digital customer-facing applications

Strong understanding of retail industry trends and customer loyalty strategies.

Experience with CRM systems and loyalty management software

Knowledge of customer segmentation and targeting techniques

Familiarity with digital marketing, email marketing, SMS campaigns, and social media engagement

Designing and implementing loyalty program structures, points-based systems, tiered rewards, and member benefits.

Understanding of data privacy regulations and their impact on loyalty programs.

Familiarity with e-commerce platforms and their integration with loyalty systems

Knowledge of competitive analysis and benchmarking within the retail loyalty space

Ability to translate business requirements into technical specifications and functional requirements

Desired Skills:

Functional Specifications

CRM

Loyalty Program

Product Management

Digital Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position