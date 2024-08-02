Functional Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The purpose of the Functional Analyst is to evaluate business requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions, ensuring that software systems and applications meet the functional needs of the organization.
This role involves analysing, testing, and providing guidance on the implementation of technology to support business objectives.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing business requirements and translating them into technical roadmaps
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure software systems meet business objectives
- Designing, configuring, and installing software systems
- Conducting testing to ensure that systems work as expected
- Preparing user manuals and other documentation
- Training employees on how to use the systems
- Staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices related to technology
- Participating in project planning and management
- Utilizing technical knowledge and analytical skills to solve complex problems
- Collaborating with technical teams to implement solutions
Skills and experiences:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science; IS or related technology discipline
- At least 5 years’ experience as a Functional Analyst or similar role
- At least 5 years’ experience in product management and working on digital customer-facing applications
- Strong understanding of retail industry trends and customer loyalty strategies.
- Experience with CRM systems and loyalty management software
- Knowledge of customer segmentation and targeting techniques
- Familiarity with digital marketing, email marketing, SMS campaigns, and social media engagement
- Designing and implementing loyalty program structures, points-based systems, tiered rewards, and member benefits.
- Understanding of data privacy regulations and their impact on loyalty programs.
- Familiarity with e-commerce platforms and their integration with loyalty systems
- Knowledge of competitive analysis and benchmarking within the retail loyalty space
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical specifications and functional requirements
Desired Skills:
- Functional Specifications
- CRM
- Loyalty Program
- Product Management
- Digital Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree