Intermediate .Net Developer

Are you passionate about coding and ready to take your career to the next level? We are looking for a talented and driven C#. Net developer to join our dynamic team!
Your technical abilities should include:
Must-Have Skills:
Mastery of C# .Net framework
Expertise in backend development with .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) and .Net Core.
In-depth knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
Experience with source control: Azure DevOps, GIT, or similar systems.
Web service/API experience, such as .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.
Desired Skills:
- .Net FRamework
- Web Services
- Web API
- WCF
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma