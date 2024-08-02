Intermediate .Net Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Are you passionate about coding and ready to take your career to the next level? We are looking for a talented and driven C#. Net developer to join our dynamic team!

Your technical abilities should include:

Must-Have Skills:

Mastery of C# .Net framework

Expertise in backend development with .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) and .Net Core.

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server

Experience with source control: Azure DevOps, GIT, or similar systems.

Web service/API experience, such as .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.

Desired Skills:

.Net FRamework

Web Services

Web API

WCF

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position