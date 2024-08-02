IT Administrator – Gauteng Bapsfontein

Responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the organisation’s IT infrastructure. Responsible for end user/server support:

Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, internet and intranet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures modems, disk drives, data acquisition boards, printers, and related equipment.

Perform and/or oversee software and application development, installation, and upgrades.

Maintain site licenses for department/organization.

Plan and implement network security, including building firewalls, applying cryptography to network applications, managing host security, file permissions, backup and disaster recovery plans, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users.

Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.

Develop and conduct various training and instruction for system users on operating systems, relational databases, and other applications; assist users in maximizing use of networks and computing systems.

Identify utilisation patterns and their effect on operation/system availability and performance expectations.

Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures.

Establish and perform maintenance programs following company and vendor standards.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS

Matric Certificate

2 years system admin experience

MCSA Microsoft Qualification

Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment.

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel.

Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software.

Knowledge of data protection. Knowledge of computer and/or network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques.

Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems. =

Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities.

Ability to learn and support new systems and applications.

Work with users requires good interpersonal skills.

Good problem solving skills

Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported.

Desired Skills:

It Support

Desktop Administration

PC Support

Microsoft Office 2010

Microsoft Windows

User Administration

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

