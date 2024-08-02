IT Risk and Security Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire an IT Risk and Security Analyst to support the delivery of the IT Risk and Cyber Security programs. The Analyst will play two critical roles in support of these programs; to enable IT team-embedded security analysis and business enablement, and to drive risk management. This role looks to streamline risk and security processes in support of quality and speedy delivery in a complex and busy IT environment. The role requires some technical understanding and a passion for proactive risk and security management.

What you’ll do:

Integrate into the IT teams and establish yourself as a trusted advisor and assurance provider, not a policeman. And work as part of the extended IT Risk management function to:

Promote a risk-conscious mindset through stakeholder engagement and awareness

Proactively identify, track, and manage IT and cyber risks

Coordinate internal and external audits

Help monitor compliance to policies and standards

Report on the status of risks, remediation, and progress to IT management

Engage in projects and help deliver risk-related activities such as third-party risk assessments

Leverage the IT GRC tool to manage and report on risk items

Be the go-to person in the team to help the team help themselves manage risk

Responsible for cyber security analysis and coordination within IT teams

Be the first point of call for helping coordinate cyber security activities as part of projects and change within the IT team

Leverage group security frameworks, policies, standards, and architecture to support the IT team in delivering change under the guiding principles of ‘shift left’ and ‘security by default’

Support the IT team’s operational change requirements where relevant with guidance and advice

Coordinate all these activities with the broader security team

Identify and define security requirements for the IT team, for the broader security team to execute

Your expertise:

Up to 8 years relevant experience in IT, IT Risk, IT assurance, and/or cyber security

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Relevant degree/diploma (3 years)

We are looking for someone who has

A relentless pursuit of risk reduction

Autonomy and a proactive approach to work

Experience with IT GRC tools

The ability to say ‘yes, but’ and guide teams towards solutions that apply the right level of risk, governance, and security

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town – Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

