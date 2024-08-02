Java Developer (Intermediate)(CH1036) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payments solutions, is looking for an Intermediate Level Java Software Developer to join their team in Stellenbosch.

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

Technical integration of new clients into systems

Development testing

Fixes & maintenance on current system

Enhancements of current functionality

New functionality design & development

Query resolution (3rd line support)

System Security & Audits

Improve development techniques and processes

Required technical skills:

Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering

3-5 years relevant development experience.

Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot

SQL (MS SQL Server/Postgres)

Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.

Working in a continuous integration and testing environment

OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems

Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)

Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban

Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

Soft skills:

Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal

Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

