Lead Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Lead Software Engineer (Django & Python)

Contract: 6 months (with renewal)

Industry: Financial Services

Environment: Hybrid (2 days on-site in Cape Town)

Job Overview

We are seeking a talented and experienced Lead Software Engineer to be the technical development lead of the development of a new system using Django and Python. In this role, you will be responsible for detail design and development of robust software solutions. Experience with Azure DevOps is essential for managing the development lifecycle efficiently, and familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS or GCP) is crucial for optimizing and configuring cloud resources.

Key Responsibilities

Development & Implementation:

Develop scalable and efficient backend systems and APIs using Django and Python.

Ensure high-quality code through code reviews, testing, and adherence to coding standards.

Integrate third-party services and APIs as required.

Utilize Azure DevOps to manage the development lifecycle, including build, release, and deployment pipelines.

Configure and optimize Cloud instances as all implementations are hosted on Cloud AWS and apply best practices for Cloud Security

Participation in Agile Teams:

Collaborate with Agile team members to define deliverables.

Participate in Agile Ceremonies

Address and resolve technical issues and roadblocks.

Qualifications

Education:

Qualification in Software Engineering (or equivalent experience).

Experience:

5+ years of experience in software development with a strong focus on Django and Python.

Proven experience in implementing excellent solutions.

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS or GCP), particularly in configuring and optimizing EC2 instances.

Familiarity with Linux environments is a plus.

Hands-on experience with Azure DevOps for managing build, release, and deployment pipelines.

Familiarity with modern software development practices, including Agile methodologies.

Technical Skills:

Expertise in Django framework and Python programming.

Proficiency in frontend technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) is a plus.

Experience with databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL) and ORM tools.

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD pipelines.

Practical experience with Azure DevOps services and tools.

Proficiency in cloud infrastructure on AWS or GCP

Linux skills are a PLUS

Soft Skills:

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and strategically.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

Django

Python

Azure DevOps

AWS

GCP

Cloud

Cloud Security

Agile

Linux

HTML

cSS

JavaScript

Git

CI/CD Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

