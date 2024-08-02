LexisNexis recognised for empowerment

LexisNexis South Africa has been recognised at this year’s Oliver Top Empowerment Awards for its outstanding contributions to digital transformation.

The company was honoured with the Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award and achieved second place for the Top Empowered Company: Diversity and Inclusion Award.

This recognition follows previous accolades that include a 2023 grant to the SAC-IAWJ Mentorship Programme, which supports the next generation of legal professionals.

“We’re immensely proud of this achievement. For the past 19 years, the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards have highlighted South Africa’s top transformative businesses, offering significant exposure and celebrating those who have shown innovative leadership and made a meaningful impact on their communities and society,” says Nokuthula Thwala, HR director at LexisNexis South Africa. “Our success underscores our dedication to digital innovation in South Africa’s legal sphere. Creating an inclusive culture is vital, but it is our commitment to digital transformation that truly drives our efforts forward.”

LexisNexis uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics to shape the future of the legal industry.

“Our flagship solution, Lexis+ SA, launched in 2024, marks a new era in legal research,” says Thwala. “We are honoured to be recognised for our digital strategy, which drives transformative changes for our customers and our organisation.”