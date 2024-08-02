Manual Test Analyst (Advanced) – LM

Aug 2, 2024

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

  • The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.

  • Modelling techniques and method.

  • Communication.

  • Reporting.

  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

  • Plan, organize and support test case creation.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Requirement review.

  • Path and Condition Testing.

  • API Testing.

  • Static and Dynamic analysis.

  • Resource Utilisation.

  • Maintainability Testing.

  • Portability Testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Requirement review
  • Manual Testing
  • API Testing

