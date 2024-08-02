Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Fixed Term Contract Implementation Science Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

The M&E Technical Officer will be responsible for supporting the monitoring, evaluation, and reporting functions of the Wits RHI programme, with emphasis on ensuring data quality to improve data integrity.

This role involves implementing approved MEL strategies to enhance data quality and utilization. Additionally, the candidate will provide technical assistance to district/provincial teams and other stakeholders, conduct data analysis, and manage reporting for donors and other stakeholders.

Location:

Blackwood Avenue, Parktown

Key performance areas:

Contribute to the development of programme M&E documentation (e.g. M&E plans, reporting templates, SOPs etc.)

Capacitate programme and sub-partner staff implement approved M&E strategies and SOPs.

Support and monitor the implementation of M&E plans and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, and SOPs.

Ensure data is collected and captured consistently, timely and accurately across all districts.

Routinely monitor and analyse programme outputs and indicators including track performance against targets.

Routinely review programmatic data and identify discrepancies, track progress with data capturing including assessing compliance with policy and programmatic guidelines.

Conduct regular site support visits, data quality assessments and audits.

Implement and monitor corrective actions to address any data quality issues, non-compliance to policies and guidelines.

Coordinate and monitor reporting of data into DoH information management systems.

Clean the data, prepare it for analysis and conduct the analysis and keep documentation of how the analysis was conducted and the dataset that is used.

Compile results into reports and present findings to stakeholders.

Support including quality assurance districts to prepare reports donor and external stakeholders.

Ensure that all the reporting requirements are met.

Ensure data used for reports is good quality, and the interpretation of the data is done correctly.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences etc

Required minimum education and training:

Degree or Honours Degree in relevant field

Required minimum work experience:

Candidates should have 3-5 years of experience in:

Donor-driven and public health projects within the South African context

Designing, implementing, and monitoring effective M&E strategies and SOPs that align with programme objectives and donor requirements

Setting performance targets and making necessary adjustments based on outcomes

Implementing data management, including quality control and assurance

Providing training and mentorship to program staff and external stakeholders on various M&E aspects

Analysing complex and large datasets to identify trends and interpret patterns

Utilizing DOH information management systems (Tier.Net/DHIS/HPRS) to ensure regulatory compliance

Demonstrating proficiency in STATA, PIVOT Power Queries, SQL, and PowerBI

Writing comprehensive reports for donors and other stakeholders

Effectively manage stakeholder relationships and ensure successful programme outcomes

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Proven ability to conduct to conduct research, design data collection tools etc.

Skilled in managing multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and accurate reporting

Highly meticulous with a strong focus on accuracy

Organized and methodical, with a strong adherence to protocols

Proficient in administrative tasks with demonstrated expertise in Microsoft Office

In-depth understanding of HIV/AIDS programs including PrEP

Ability to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Advanced degrees or certifications in relevant fields

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to adapt to changing environments and priorities

Driver’s License and PDP

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

