.Net Developer

We’re looking for a Senior .Net Developer to join our team! As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in leading a team of developers and delivering high-quality software solutions to our clients.

Your expertise:

7+ years’ experience in software development using Microsoft .NET Core MVC framework, including C# or other .NET languages.

Strong .Net Development Experience

Strong Angular skills

Blazor experience

Solid experience in Azure or Cloud

Proficient in software development best practices, such as object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.

Strong debugging, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of database design and development using Microsoft SQL Server or other relational databases.

Personal attributes:



Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT qualification

Azure Developer Associate – bonus

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer) – bonus

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Contract Position

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

