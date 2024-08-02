QA Tester and Support Technician Team Lead

6 Month Contract Position

Our client, a dynamic and growing software development company, is seeking a QA Tester and Support Technician Team Lead.

This position is office based only.

This dual-role position combines Quality Assurance testing and technical support leadership to ensure the delivery of high-quality software products while providing exceptional support to our users.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software testing, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to lead and mentor a team.

Qualifications:

Software engineering qualification / Diploma in IT / Bachelors’ Degree in IT

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience:

5 years minimum





Key Responsibilities:



Ability to swiftly and effortlessly grasp the technical requirements and components of a system, therefore develop a deep understanding of the solution.

Extensive experience (5 years minimum) in Quality Assurance Testing, encompassing the development of comprehensive testing strategies, meticulous execution of test cases, and the ability to analyze and address the outcomes derived from the testing process.

Proficiency in testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks.

Familiarity with support ticketing systems (e.g., Zendesk, Jira Service Desk) and customer relationship management (CRM) software.

Proficiency in analyzing support request data, conducting thorough root cause analyses, and translating the insights gained from the support desk into actionable system enhancements that drive continuous improvement.

Ability to work independently, with limited guidance.

Proven experience in leading and managing a team, with strong leadership and mentoring skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a detail-oriented mindset.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical audiences.

Desired Skills:

Dev & execute comprehensive test strategies plans

Lead and mentor a team of support technicians

Develop and maintain support documentation

Conduct comprehensive root cause analyses

