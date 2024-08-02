Role:
The purpose of the Scrum master is to be an Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team. The Scrum Master will be considered a subject-matter expert in delivery management, have excellent logic and problem-solving skills and a drive to make a difference. They will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our clients’ standards of work.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.
- Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the company resource pools.
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
- Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability and visibility.
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams.
- Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).
Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Relevant IT/project management certifications is advantageous.
Knowledge:
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values and procedures
Experience:
- Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
- Experience in team lead roles mandatory.
- Experience in delivering platform products preferable
- 5+ years of Scrum Master experience
Personal Attributes:
- Action orientated – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
- Manages complexity – Contributing through others
- Nimble learning – Contributing through others
- Communicates effectively – Contributing through others
- Strategic mindset – Contributing through others
Core Competencies:
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
Role:
The purpose of the Scrum master is to be an Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team. The Scrum Master will be considered a subject-matter expert in delivery management, have excellent logic and problem-solving skills and a drive to make a difference. They will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our clients’ standards of work.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.
- Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the company resource pools.
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
- Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability and visibility.
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams.
- Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).
Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Relevant IT/project management certifications is advantageous.
Knowledge:
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values and procedures
Experience:
- Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
- Experience in team lead roles mandatory.
- Experience in delivering platform products preferable
- 5+ years of Scrum Master experience
Personal Attributes:
- Action orientated – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
- Manages complexity – Contributing through others
- Nimble learning – Contributing through others
- Communicates effectively – Contributing through others
- Strategic mindset – Contributing through others
Core Competencies:
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- delivery in a platform engineering environment
- software delivery life cycle and
- Agile/Scrum delivery management
- team lead roles mandatory
- delivering platform products