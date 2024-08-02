Scrum Master

Role:

The purpose of the Scrum master is to be an Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team. The Scrum Master will be considered a subject-matter expert in delivery management, have excellent logic and problem-solving skills and a drive to make a difference. They will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our clients’ standards of work.

What will make you successful in this role?

Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.

Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the company resource pools.

Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.

Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability and visibility.

Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams.

Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.

Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).

Qualification:

Matric

Relevant IT qualification.

Relevant IT/project management certifications is advantageous.

Knowledge:

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values and procedures

Experience:

Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management

Experience in team lead roles mandatory.

Experience in delivering platform products preferable

5+ years of Scrum Master experience

Personal Attributes:

Action orientated – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Manages complexity – Contributing through others

Nimble learning – Contributing through others

Communicates effectively – Contributing through others

Strategic mindset – Contributing through others

Core Competencies:

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

delivery in a platform engineering environment

software delivery life cycle and

Agile/Scrum delivery management

team lead roles mandatory

delivering platform products

