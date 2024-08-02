Scrum Master – Western Cape Oakdale

Aug 2, 2024

Role:
The purpose of the Scrum master is to be an Agile Project/Delivery manager and Scrum Master for the BI Platform team. The Scrum Master will be considered a subject-matter expert in delivery management, have excellent logic and problem-solving skills and a drive to make a difference. They will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our clients’ standards of work.

What will make you successful in this role?

  • Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives.
  • Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the company resource pools.
  • Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies.
  • Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability and visibility.
  • Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams.
  • Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap.
  • Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
  • Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process).

Qualification:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT qualification.
  • Relevant IT/project management certifications is advantageous.

Knowledge:

  • Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values and procedures

Experience:

  • Experience in driving out delivery in a platform engineering environment
  • Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
  • Experience in team lead roles mandatory.
  • Experience in delivering platform products preferable
  • 5+ years of Scrum Master experience

Personal Attributes:

  • Action orientated – Contributing through others
  • Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
  • Manages complexity – Contributing through others
  • Nimble learning – Contributing through others
  • Communicates effectively – Contributing through others
  • Strategic mindset – Contributing through others

Core Competencies:

  • Being resilient – Contributing through others
  • Collaborates – Contributing through others
  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
  • Customer focus – Contributing through others
  • Drives results – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

  • delivery in a platform engineering environment
  • software delivery life cycle and
  • Agile/Scrum delivery management
  • team lead roles mandatory
  • delivering platform products

