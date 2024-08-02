Senior Business Analyst

Job Title: Senior Business Analyst
Location: Cape Town
Industry: Financial Services
Job Type: Full-time (12-month contract)

Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team in the financial services sector. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of experience specifically with investment products. The Senior Business Analyst will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between our business objectives and technological solutions, ensuring that our client’s investment products meet the highest standards of functionality and performance.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to):

  • Requirement Gathering and Analysis:
    Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.
    Conduct detailed analysis of business needs and investment product features.
    Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications.
  • Process Improvement:
    Identify opportunities for process enhancements and efficiency improvements.
    Develop and implement solutions to streamline investment product workflows.
  • Project Management:
    Lead and manage projects related to investment products from inception to completion.
    Ensure project deliverables meet business needs and are delivered on time and within budget.
    Coordinate with cross-functional teams including IT, operations, and compliance.
  • Stakeholder Communication:
    Serve as a liaison between business units and technical teams.
    Facilitate meetings and workshops to gather input and feedback.
    Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
  • Data Analysis and Reporting:
    Analyze and interpret investment product data to support decision-making.
    Develop reports and dashboards to track performance and metrics.
  • Regulatory Compliance:
    Ensure all investment products and processes comply with relevant regulations and standards.
    Assist in the preparation of compliance documentation and audits.
  • Testing and Quality Assurance:
    Develop and execute test plans to ensure investment products meet requirements.
    Identify and resolve issues and defects in collaboration with technical teams.
  • Training and Support:
    Provide training and support to end-users on new investment products and features.
    Create user guides and training materials.

Qualifications:

  • Education: Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Information Technology, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certification (e.g., CFA, CBAP) is a plus.
  • Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry with a focus on investment products.
  • Technical Skills: Proficiency in business analysis tools and methodologies, data analysis software (e.g., SQL, Excel), and project management software (e.g., JIRA, MS Project).
  • Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and analytical skills. Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Competencies:
– In-depth knowledge of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and alternative investments.
– Understanding of financial regulations and compliance requirements.
– Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
– Strong leadership and team management abilities.

Desired Skills:

  • Investment Products
  • ETF
  • Mutual Funds
  • Alternative Investments
  • CFA
  • CBAP
  • JIRA
  • MS Project

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

