Job Title: Senior Business Analyst
Location: Cape Town
Industry: Financial Services
Job Type: Full-time (12-month contract)
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team in the financial services sector. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of experience specifically with investment products. The Senior Business Analyst will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between our business objectives and technological solutions, ensuring that our client’s investment products meet the highest standards of functionality and performance.
Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to):
- Requirement Gathering and Analysis:
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.
Conduct detailed analysis of business needs and investment product features.
Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications.
- Process Improvement:
Identify opportunities for process enhancements and efficiency improvements.
Develop and implement solutions to streamline investment product workflows.
- Project Management:
Lead and manage projects related to investment products from inception to completion.
Ensure project deliverables meet business needs and are delivered on time and within budget.
Coordinate with cross-functional teams including IT, operations, and compliance.
- Stakeholder Communication:
Serve as a liaison between business units and technical teams.
Facilitate meetings and workshops to gather input and feedback.
Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
- Data Analysis and Reporting:
Analyze and interpret investment product data to support decision-making.
Develop reports and dashboards to track performance and metrics.
- Regulatory Compliance:
Ensure all investment products and processes comply with relevant regulations and standards.
Assist in the preparation of compliance documentation and audits.
- Testing and Quality Assurance:
Develop and execute test plans to ensure investment products meet requirements.
Identify and resolve issues and defects in collaboration with technical teams.
- Training and Support:
Provide training and support to end-users on new investment products and features.
Create user guides and training materials.
Qualifications:
- Education: Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Information Technology, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certification (e.g., CFA, CBAP) is a plus.
- Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry with a focus on investment products.
- Technical Skills: Proficiency in business analysis tools and methodologies, data analysis software (e.g., SQL, Excel), and project management software (e.g., JIRA, MS Project).
- Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and analytical skills. Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Competencies:
– In-depth knowledge of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and alternative investments.
– Understanding of financial regulations and compliance requirements.
– Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
– Strong leadership and team management abilities.
Desired Skills:
- Investment Products
- ETF
- Mutual Funds
- Alternative Investments
- CFA
- CBAP
- JIRA
- MS Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis