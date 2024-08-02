Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job Title: Senior Business Analyst

Location: Cape Town

Industry: Financial Services

Job Type: Full-time (12-month contract)

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team in the financial services sector. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of experience specifically with investment products. The Senior Business Analyst will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between our business objectives and technological solutions, ensuring that our client’s investment products meet the highest standards of functionality and performance.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to):

Requirement Gathering and Analysis:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.

Conduct detailed analysis of business needs and investment product features.

Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements. Conduct detailed analysis of business needs and investment product features. Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications. Process Improvement:

Identify opportunities for process enhancements and efficiency improvements.

Develop and implement solutions to streamline investment product workflows.

Identify opportunities for process enhancements and efficiency improvements. Develop and implement solutions to streamline investment product workflows. Project Management:

Lead and manage projects related to investment products from inception to completion.

Ensure project deliverables meet business needs and are delivered on time and within budget.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams including IT, operations, and compliance.

Lead and manage projects related to investment products from inception to completion. Ensure project deliverables meet business needs and are delivered on time and within budget. Coordinate with cross-functional teams including IT, operations, and compliance. Stakeholder Communication:

Serve as a liaison between business units and technical teams.

Facilitate meetings and workshops to gather input and feedback.

Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

Serve as a liaison between business units and technical teams. Facilitate meetings and workshops to gather input and feedback. Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders. Data Analysis and Reporting:

Analyze and interpret investment product data to support decision-making.

Develop reports and dashboards to track performance and metrics.

Analyze and interpret investment product data to support decision-making. Develop reports and dashboards to track performance and metrics. Regulatory Compliance:

Ensure all investment products and processes comply with relevant regulations and standards.

Assist in the preparation of compliance documentation and audits.

Ensure all investment products and processes comply with relevant regulations and standards. Assist in the preparation of compliance documentation and audits. Testing and Quality Assurance:

Develop and execute test plans to ensure investment products meet requirements.

Identify and resolve issues and defects in collaboration with technical teams.

Develop and execute test plans to ensure investment products meet requirements. Identify and resolve issues and defects in collaboration with technical teams. Training and Support:

Provide training and support to end-users on new investment products and features.

Create user guides and training materials.

Qualifications:

Education: Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Information Technology, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certification (e.g., CFA, CBAP) is a plus.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry with a focus on investment products.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in business analysis tools and methodologies, data analysis software (e.g., SQL, Excel), and project management software (e.g., JIRA, MS Project).

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and analytical skills. Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Competencies:

– In-depth knowledge of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and alternative investments.

– Understanding of financial regulations and compliance requirements.

– Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

– Strong leadership and team management abilities.

Desired Skills:

Investment Products

ETF

Mutual Funds

Alternative Investments

CFA

CBAP

JIRA

MS Project

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position