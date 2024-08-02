Elevate Your Coding Career with Us!
We’re in need of a Senior .Net Developer who can take our applications from good to legendary. If you have a knack for solving the unsolvable and can lead projects with the precision of a maestro, join our team and let’s redefine what’s possible in the tech world!
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
- Minimum of 8 years’ progressive experience as a .Net Developer
- Expert-level Coding Skills
- Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
- Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Skill for writing reusable libraries
Hit apply for more information!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET Core
- Blazor
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years