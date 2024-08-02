Snr Network Support Engineer (Level 3)

Role: Snr Network Support Engineer (Level 3)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A leading ISP is looking for an experienced Snr Network Support Engineer to join their dynamic team. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development. You will have strong networking and security and ideally voice technology experience, ideally in the ISP environment.

There is a lot of opportunity for growth and development and there is a great career path: Implementations/DevOps/NetOps/Core Engineer/Solution Architecture which is why they are looking for highly motivated Engineers who want to grow and learn and they have an innate curiosity and love for technology.

Experience required:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and ideally voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.

Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.

Hands-on experience with network and ideally voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.

Technical Support: Provide expert-level technical support and troubleshooting assistance to clients or internal teams on networking infrastructure components, including routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points.

Diagnose and resolve network connectivity issues, performance problems, and security vulnerabilities promptly and efficiently.

Analyze network traffic patterns and performance metrics to identify potential bottlenecks, anomalies, or areas for optimization.

Collaborate with clients, network administrators, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, troubleshoot problems and implement effective solutions.

Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma

CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) preferred

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Voice Engineer

ISP

CCNP

CCVP

