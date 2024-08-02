Software Developer Internship – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Web development:

Code in asp.net or MVC

Basic understanding of Java Script

Understand and work with SQL queries

Understand and work with Git

Stimulsoft reports is advantageous

IT Support:

Software installations such as Office, Windows, etc.

Replace and upgrade hardware in both desktop PCs and laptops

Outlook email setup and maintenance

Troubleshooting skills for hardware, software, network, etc.

Basic understanding of medium sized networks and be able to work on it

Understand and work with cPanel and Plesk

Requirements:

Between ages 18 – 35

South African Citizen

National Diploma or Degree in Software Development

Fluent in English, both verbal and written

Meet deadlines

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Administration

IT Support

Software

Web Development

About The Employer:

Do you want a learnership at a top financial solutions company? Then this opportunity is for you to gain industry experience post your qualification.

Learn more/Apply for this position