Software Developer Internship – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Aug 2, 2024

Web development:

  • Code in asp.net or MVC
  • Basic understanding of Java Script
  • Understand and work with SQL queries
  • Understand and work with Git
  • Stimulsoft reports is advantageous

IT Support:

  • Software installations such as Office, Windows, etc.
  • Replace and upgrade hardware in both desktop PCs and laptops
  • Outlook email setup and maintenance
  • Troubleshooting skills for hardware, software, network, etc.
  • Basic understanding of medium sized networks and be able to work on it
  • Understand and work with cPanel and Plesk

Requirements:

  • Between ages 18 – 35
  • South African Citizen
  • National Diploma or Degree in Software Development
  • Fluent in English, both verbal and written
  • Meet deadlines

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • IT Support
  • Software
  • Web Development

About The Employer:

Do you want a learnership at a top financial solutions company? Then this opportunity is for you to gain industry experience post your qualification.

Learn more/Apply for this position