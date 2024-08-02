Software Developer Internship

Web development:
- Code in asp.net or MVC
- Basic understanding of Java Script
- Understand and work with SQL queries
- Understand and work with Git
- Stimulsoft reports is advantageous
IT Support:
- Software installations such as Office, Windows, etc.
- Replace and upgrade hardware in both desktop PCs and laptops
- Outlook email setup and maintenance
- Troubleshooting skills for hardware, software, network, etc.
- Basic understanding of medium sized networks and be able to work on it
- Understand and work with cPanel and Plesk
Requirements:
- Between ages 18 – 35
- South African Citizen
- National Diploma or Degree in Software Development
- Fluent in English, both verbal and written
- Meet deadlines
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- IT Support
- Software
- Web Development
About The Employer:
Do you want a learnership at a top financial solutions company? Then this opportunity is for you to gain industry experience post your qualification.