Software Test Engineer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute(SASRI) a division of the South African Sugar Association (SASA) is looking for a passionate Software Test Engineer to join our dynamic Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU), based in Mount Edgecombe.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Dive into software testing, ensuring our cutting-edge agricultural solutions are top-notch
- Collaborate with developers to design and execute tests that push the boundaries of technology in agriculture
- Analyze and report results, contributing directly to the advancement of sustainable sugarcane farming
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Holder of a Bachelor’s/Honors in Computer Science or related field
- A wizard in software test design and methodologies
- Fluent in programming languages and excellent in communication
- 3 – 4years experience in software testing
- Detail-oriented, ready to innovate and solve complex problems
Remuneration and Benefits:
- Market Related
Desired Skills:
