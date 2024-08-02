Software Test Engineer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute(SASRI) a division of the South African Sugar Association (SASA) is looking for a passionate Software Test Engineer to join our dynamic Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU), based in Mount Edgecombe.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Dive into software testing, ensuring our cutting-edge agricultural solutions are top-notch

Collaborate with developers to design and execute tests that push the boundaries of technology in agriculture

Analyze and report results, contributing directly to the advancement of sustainable sugarcane farming

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Holder of a Bachelor’s/Honors in Computer Science or related field

A wizard in software test design and methodologies

Fluent in programming languages and excellent in communication

3 – 4years experience in software testing

Detail-oriented, ready to innovate and solve complex problems

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market Related

Desired Skills:

Software

Test

Engineer

