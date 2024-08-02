Software Test Engineer at Ntice Search

Aug 2, 2024

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute(SASRI) a division of the South African Sugar Association (SASA) is looking for a passionate Software Test Engineer to join our dynamic Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU), based in Mount Edgecombe.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Dive into software testing, ensuring our cutting-edge agricultural solutions are top-notch
  • Collaborate with developers to design and execute tests that push the boundaries of technology in agriculture
  • Analyze and report results, contributing directly to the advancement of sustainable sugarcane farming

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

  • Holder of a Bachelor’s/Honors in Computer Science or related field
  • A wizard in software test design and methodologies
  • Fluent in programming languages and excellent in communication
  • 3 – 4years experience in software testing
  • Detail-oriented, ready to innovate and solve complex problems

Remuneration and Benefits:

  • Market Related

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Test
  • Engineer

