Solution Architect – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The Solutions Architect will contribute to large-scale, complex, cross-functional projects across Omnichannel and the Omnichannel environment by translating strategies and requirements into technical solutions.

The role will be responsible for the integrity and evolution of an integrated Omnichannel architecture and system standards based on business and customer needs. In addition, this role will also be responsible for providing key architectural input, working closely with functional/systems analysts identifying opportunities and ensuring feasibility risks have been addressed.

Responsibilities:

Contributes to Omnichannel strategic planning, business vision and industry standard methodologies to help define the technical strategy

Directs and reviews architectural artifacts and ensures design integrity

Works with stakeholders to define the future architectural roadmap for Omnichannel products and adopting ‘best fit’ technology innovation

Drives specific strategic initiatives and work with cross functional teams and technical partners to deliver business outcomes

Ensures that technical program processes are simple, executable, and sustainable for future use with manageable rollout plans

Collaborates with all key stakeholders, including IT Technology Managers, Development Partners, Business Teams, Retailers and the DCs per Region

Works with the Business Omnichannel Team and the Omnichannel Product Team to ensure regular communication updates to facilitate understanding and delivery

Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Data & Analytics Management, Supply Chain or IS

8 to 10 years’ experience in design, development, and delivery of software products focused on an extensive customer base

Strong track record in working closely with architecture design on large-scale software development projects

5 years’ experience in Omnichannel operations with demonstrated understanding of digital and Omnichannel platforms.

Experience managing third party developers to design and update Omnichannel related applications

Experience with Industry leading Commerce Engines, CRMs, PIM and Loyalty platforms

Expertise in Architecture and System Design; Good knowledge of Infrastructure design

Software Product delivery methodologies and Retail Technology Awareness

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

IT Strategy

Technical Architecture

Architecture Design

Digital Workplace

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

