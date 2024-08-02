Specialist Data Analysis – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Manage the Messaging data set.
- Manage the Data trapping points and elements.
- Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring and SLA tracking.
KPA / KPI
- Define data elements required for reporting.
- Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.
- Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.
- Document the Message, end-to-end message flow and define the traps per data element.
- Document the data model and maintain the elements.
- 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management