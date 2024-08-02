Specialist Data Analysis – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2024

  • Manage the Messaging data set.

  • Manage the Data trapping points and elements.

  • Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring and SLA tracking.

KPA / KPI

  • Define data elements required for reporting.

  • Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.

  • Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.

  • Document the Message, end-to-end message flow and define the traps per data element.

  • Document the data model and maintain the elements.

  • 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

