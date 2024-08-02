Telecoms are cyber attackers’ prime targets

Telecoms, mass media and construction development companies were the top cyberattack targets in the first half of 2024, says Kaspersky, with telecoms facing the greatest number of incidents – likely due to attackers’ interest in sensitive data and trusted relationships exploitation.

In turn, mass media are traditionally targeted during international conflicts while construction development firms may be also attractive for threat actors due to their extensive subcontractor use.

In the global telecommunications sector, there were 284 cybersecurity incidents per 10 000 systems, according to Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) statistics for January to June 2024. Mass media companies experienced 180 attacks per 10 000 systems, while the construction development, food and industrial sectors followed with 179, 122 and 121 incidents respectively.

“A successful attack – especially an advanced one – on a telecoms company can expose millions of customers’ records including contact details, social security numbers, and credit card information,” says Sergey Soldatov, head of Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response. “It can also serve as a possible springboard for further attacks on clients through trusted relationship exploitation. That’s why this sector is so attractive for cybercriminals.

“Mass media organisations become an increasingly frequent target during international conflicts which are often characterised by information warfare in which they play a crucial role,” Soldatov adds. “The construction development firms, in turn, have significant cash flows and rely on subcontractors making them vulnerable to attacks via trusted partners’ infrastructures and spear phishing.”

Telecommunication companies also faced the highest average number of critical incidents with 32 attacks per 10 000 systems. “Critical incidents are human-driven attacks or malware threats that have a potential or actual significant impact on the company’s infrastructure,” explains Soldatov.

The IT industry follows with nearly 12 average critical incidents, while government sector experienced eight average critical incidents in the first half of 2024.

Globally, the number of cyber incidents has remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease. Organisations tend to strengthen their cybersecurity measures after the spike in attacks in 2021 to 2022. Enhanced approaches such as vulnerability assessments and penetration tests have improved overall security.