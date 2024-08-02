Acceptance Testing Requirements
- Coordinate the demand of testing requirements
- Manage the review of requirement specifications
- Coordinate the review and prioritisation of testing requirements
- Responsible for specifying what testing is required (the total solution) – including system and detailed testing activities
- Manage the review of the compilation of test cases
- Initiate and update new/changed functionality on the knowledge capture documents
- Review the signed project specifications to create the test plan and test requirements (requirements traceability matrix)
- Manage detailed test cases in relation to the signed project specifications
- Gather information and research to ensure delivery of results
- Obtain agreement on test coverage and completeness in consultation with project stakeholders
- Ensure that the environments, equipment and data is ready for testing
Desired Skills:
- ueser acceptance testing
- test cases
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading multinational Teco company