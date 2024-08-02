Tester – Gauteng West Rand

Acceptance Testing Requirements

  • Coordinate the demand of testing requirements
  • Manage the review of requirement specifications
  • Coordinate the review and prioritisation of testing requirements
  • Responsible for specifying what testing is required (the total solution) – including system and detailed testing activities
  • Manage the review of the compilation of test cases
  • Initiate and update new/changed functionality on the knowledge capture documents
  • Review the signed project specifications to create the test plan and test requirements (requirements traceability matrix)
  • Manage detailed test cases in relation to the signed project specifications
  • Gather information and research to ensure delivery of results
  • Obtain agreement on test coverage and completeness in consultation with project stakeholders
  • Ensure that the environments, equipment and data is ready for testing

Desired Skills:

  • ueser acceptance testing
  • test cases

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading multinational Teco company

