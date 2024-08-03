Junior Java Developer

Aug 3, 2024

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Junior Java Developer on a 6-month contractual basis.

Description

  • Implementing design that is in the form of UML
  • Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as the development of enhancements to the existing & future products
  • Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers
  • Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures.

Profile

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
  • Java Development experience
  • Experience with JavaScript methodologies
  • Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:
  • Web MVC technologies talking to Oracle, MS SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Graduate

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

