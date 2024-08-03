Junior Java Developer

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Junior Java Developer on a 6-month contractual basis.

Description

Implementing design that is in the form of UML

Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as the development of enhancements to the existing & future products

Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers

Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures.

Profile

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Java Development experience

Experience with JavaScript methodologies

Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:

Web MVC technologies talking to Oracle, MS SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Graduate

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

