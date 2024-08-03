Junior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Junior Java Developer on a 6-month contractual basis.
Description
- Implementing design that is in the form of UML
- Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as the development of enhancements to the existing & future products
- Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers
- Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures.
Profile
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
- Java Development experience
- Experience with JavaScript methodologies
- Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:
- Web MVC technologies talking to Oracle, MS SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Graduate
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma