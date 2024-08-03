Mainframe Network Engineer

12 Month Contract
Fully Remote
10+ years of relevant experience
Work experience in:
IBM z/OS TCP/IP configuration and customization
Experience with OSA technology and virtualization
IBM z/OS VTAM configuration and customization
Knowledgeable in Session Managers, like TPX, Solve Access, Netview Access Services
Mainframe File transfer knowledge – FTP, SFTP. Connect Direct experience is advantageous.
Coding Policy Agent rules for AT-TLS and migration to AT-TLS connections for Telnet, FTP and DB2
IBM z/OS TSO and basic z/OS utilities, including JCL knowledge
IBM z/OS platform and software, including operation, customization and problem determination
Knowledge and use z/OSMF advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- As per job description
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Company designs, builds and manages and modernises the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every [URL Removed] a focused, independent company, THey building on their foundation of excellence by creating systems in new ways. Bringing in the right partners, investing in their business, and working side-by-side with their customers to unlock potential.
Their global base of customers – including 75 of the Fortune 100 – partner with us for expertise, value creation, speed and agility.