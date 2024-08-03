Mainframe Network Engineer

12 Month Contract

Fully Remote

10+ years of relevant experience

Work experience in:

IBM z/OS TCP/IP configuration and customization

Experience with OSA technology and virtualization

IBM z/OS VTAM configuration and customization

Knowledgeable in Session Managers, like TPX, Solve Access, Netview Access Services

Mainframe File transfer knowledge – FTP, SFTP. Connect Direct experience is advantageous.

Coding Policy Agent rules for AT-TLS and migration to AT-TLS connections for Telnet, FTP and DB2

IBM z/OS TSO and basic z/OS utilities, including JCL knowledge

IBM z/OS platform and software, including operation, customization and problem determination

Knowledge and use z/OSMF advantageous.

Desired Skills:

As per job description

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

