Junior Tester – Gauteng Sandton

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a Junior Tester for a software company. As a Junior Tester, you will be responsible for supporting the testing process, executing test cases, and ensuring the overall quality of software applications. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about software testing and wants to kick-start their career in the industry.

Responsibilities:

Execute test cases and analyse results.

Identify, document, and track software defects.

Collaborate with the development team to understand project requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.

Participate in test planning and strategy meetings.

Assist in the creation of automated test scripts.

Provide feedback on usability and functionality of software products.

Stay up-to-date with new testing tools and test strategies

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Proven experience in software testing or quality assurance

Understanding of testing methodologies and best practices

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Attention to detail and strong organizational skills

Experience with testing tools and bug tracking systems is a plus

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

