Senior Developer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Developer for a software company. As a Senior Developer, you will play a key role in developing and maintaining software applications for our clients. You will be responsible for translating business requirements into technical solutions, and work in collaboration with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software.

We are looking for a candidate who is passionate about software development, has a strong understanding of programming languages and frameworks, and has a track record of delivering successful projects.

Responsibilities:

Lead the development of high-quality software solutions for our wealth management platform.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Design, code, test, and deploy applications and features.

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers.

Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

Troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive innovation

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development

Proficiency in Java, C#, or Python

Experience with web development frameworks such as Angular or React

Knowledge of database systems such as MySQL or PostgreSQL

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Experience with agile development methodologies

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

