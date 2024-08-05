Analyst: Country Risk – Gauteng Midrand

The purpose of this job is to provide country risk reports inclusive of country risk ratings and LGD’s using the various rating tools to support the mandate of the organisation to provide Cross Border Development assistance and lending. The Cross-Border functions are spread across the Coverage, Transacting and Project Preparation Divisions aimed at enhancing sustainable investment in economic infrastructure in the African region. The key accountabilities, interfaces and measures of this role is further elaborated below:
Desired Skills:
- Risk Analysis
- Balance of Payment
- Economics
- Analytical Skills
- Risk Analytics
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
SOE