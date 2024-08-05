B-BBEE Senior Verification Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Aug 5, 2024

B-BBEE Senior Verification Analyst required for a reputable firm based in East London

Requirements

  • Experience fulfilling a B-BBEE position previously (Essential)

Duties / Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

  • Overall responsible for B-BBEE client verification file
  • Complete client acceptance and retention document
  • Allocation of resources for verification (determination of resource competency)
  • Final verification plan
  • Schedule onsite visits
  • Perform procedures where analyst not yet deemed competent to perform
  • Assist client with technical queries
  • Guide and supervise/ mentor/ train the analysts during the verification process
  • Witnessing of analysts and competency sign- offs
  • Review all work performed by analysts
  • Quality review – where not involved in file preparation
  • Present final verification files for review and obtain technical signatory approval
  • Monitoring and ensuring client budgets are not exceeded (early notification to manager/ TS where budgets are expected to be exceeded)
  • Client relations
  • WIP analysis and billing
  • Reporting on clients and progress
  • Ensure verification files are locked down within 5 business days of B-BBEE certificate and scorecard being issued to client
  • Updating the following documents:
  • – Division planning document
  • – Completed verification document
  • – Template update tracker
  • Identity skills and knowledge deficits
  • Assisting manager with template updates, calculator validators, etc
  • Assisting with SANAS Accreditation reviews where relevant

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • BBBEE
  • Supervising

Learn more/Apply for this position