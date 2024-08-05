BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

The team are in search of an intermediate business intelligence business analyst to:

• Analyse business or legislative requirements, data and problems in order to design and implement sustainable data solutions.

• Ensure optimisation, reduction of risk and data governance practices are in place.

Tasks and Responsibilities

• Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements

• Perform data analysis and design at an appropriate level of detail

• Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data

• Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts including data flows, source to target mappings, data models, sample reports/dashboards

• Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery

• Either build directly or oversee solution/ output build

• Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output

• Facilitate implementation, delivery and adoption by stakeholders

• Analyses system or business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

• Preparation and presentation of monthly reports and dashboards to stakeholders.

• Appreciate the importance of data governance and security and ensure best practice applied

Requirements

• Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields

• 3-5 years relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services

• Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology

• Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, Team Foundation Server or another similar tool.

• Has previously assisted in the design of a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and tabular cubes

• Advantageous: experience in Human Capital and Financial reporting.

Desired Skills:

BI

Business Analyst

SQL

