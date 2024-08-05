BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

The team are in search of an intermediate business intelligence business analyst to:
• Analyse business or legislative requirements, data and problems in order to design and implement sustainable data solutions.
• Ensure optimisation, reduction of risk and data governance practices are in place.
Tasks and Responsibilities
• Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements
• Perform data analysis and design at an appropriate level of detail
• Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data
• Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts including data flows, source to target mappings, data models, sample reports/dashboards
• Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery
• Either build directly or oversee solution/ output build
• Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output
• Facilitate implementation, delivery and adoption by stakeholders
• Analyses system or business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
• Preparation and presentation of monthly reports and dashboards to stakeholders.
• Appreciate the importance of data governance and security and ensure best practice applied
Requirements
• Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields
• 3-5 years relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services
• Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology
• Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, Team Foundation Server or another similar tool.
• Has previously assisted in the design of a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and tabular cubes
• Advantageous: experience in Human Capital and Financial reporting.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Business Analyst
- SQL