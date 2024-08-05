Business Analyst at a SaaS at Square 1 Recruitment

A fast growing SaaS business that focuses on Environmental , Social and Governance (ESG) is looking for a strong and ambitious business analyst to join their team. The role will blend the functions of data engineer, data analyst and business analyst. If you have a completed 3 year degree and 3 – 5 years experience in data analysis and consider yourself passionate in the sustainability space this role could be for you! Advanced MS Excel is a non negotiable and exp in SQL and Python is preferred for this role. If you have the required experience and are interested in joining this dynamic team, please apply here!

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business Analysis

Sustainability

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

