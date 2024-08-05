Business Analyst Banking – Gauteng Centurion

The Business / System Analyst fulfils a critical role in terms of analysis to improve and implement systems. The role entails analysing and compiling system requirements and addressing any relevant problems. Digital Banking experience required.

Required Qualifications:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a relative field (IT, Engineering or Project Management)

Experience and Knowledge:

5+ year’s working experience as a Business or System Analyst

Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing

Knowledge in reading SQL queries

Basic knowledge in generating process documentation

Ability to explain technical details

Experience and exposure to project management or team lead roles

Key Responsibilities:

Identify system requirements

Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features

Document interfaces between new and legacy systems

Collaborate with IT team and developers to produce new systems

Validate changes by testing programs

Train users on the new operation systems and provide support

Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met

Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments

Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance integration

Help design, document, and maintain system processes

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team

Communicate key insights and findings to product team

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer

Competencies:

Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.

Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.

Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.

Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.

Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.

Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.

Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential

Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects

Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards

Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

System Analysis

SQL

Banking

SQL queries

