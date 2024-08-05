Data Engineer ( Analytics)

This position reports to the Engineering Manager and is remote

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Work closely with stakeholders, Data Engineers and BI Analysts to turn data into critical information andknowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.

Responsible for the full life-cycle development, implementation, production support, and performancetuning of the Enterprise Data Warehouse, Data Marts, and Business Intelligence Reporting environments.

Design and implement reporting and analytical solutions.

Analyses business and functional requirements and translates these requirements into robust, scalable,

operable solutions.

Help to maintain our Kappa & Lambda event-driven architecture built on BigQuery, DataForm and Looker.

Ensuring that the data pipelines and general support infrastructure continue to run and operate in the mostefficient manner.

Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

Automating data extraction and report update processes.

Data validation and integrity testing.

Data cleansing and multidimensional data modeling.

Optimisation of data [URL Removed] skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Excellent problem-solving skills

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment

Focus on getting the job done, but have fun doing so

Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you

Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business

Customer-centric

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in InformationSystems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must bemet, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.

4 – 6 years related experience

1 – 2 years of coding experience in Python and JavaScript (advantageous)

Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tools (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Looker,etc.)

Minimum 4 years SQL experience

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data

structures and algorithms

A solid understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking

Experience using Looker, BigQuery and Dataform is advantageous

OLAP and multidimensional cube design experience

Familiar with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Github Actions

Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD) is advantageous

Experience working in Scrum and Sprint Agile methodologies is advantageous

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

