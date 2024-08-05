Junior – Mid Level Analyst at Square 1 Recruitment

A fast growing project consulting house that offers data driven solutions to its clients across industries is looking for a strong and ambitious analyst to join their team. If you have a completed 3 year degree and 3 – 5 years experience in data or financial analysis and consider yourself a go getter with high attention to detail this role could be for you! Advanced MS Excel is a non negotiable for this role. If you have the required experience and are interested in joining this dynamic team, please apply here!

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Financial Analysis

Advanced Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.



Learn more/Apply for this position