Junior Technical Test Analyst (CPT) – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services. seeks a strong & ambitious Junior Technical Test Analyst who is able to thrive under pressure to join its team. You will make a critical contribution to the Technical Testing function (Manual & Automated) while performing Frontend, Backend Testing and Data Validations) to complement existing UI Testing. You will need Grade 12/Matric, Maths, 1 year work experience within the IT Test environment with a solid understanding of Automation Testing tools, and testing web-based software applications using the following technologies or similar: Selenium, Java.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the Technical Testing function (manual and automated) to meet testing requirements.

Perform Software Testing (Frontend, Backend Testing and Data Validations) to complement existing UI Testing.

Ability to operate independently while delivering work outputs that meet the quality and standards as dictated by the employer.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Maths.

1 Year work experience in an IT Test environment.

A good understanding of Automation Testing tools, and testing web-based software applications using the following technologies or similar: Selenium, Java.

Coding skills preferably in Java.

Test Automation knowledge.

Capable of performing OS, VM and Software installations.

Experience in creating and maintaining testing environments.

Preferable to have –

ISEB / ISTQB Testing qualification or equivalent

Experience working with Network Simulation tools, e.g. MIMIC, GNS

Linux skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Meticulous attention to detail.

Entrepreneurial initiative (Self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Strong sense of ownership.

Deadline driven.

Passion, drive and ability to learn new skills.

Team orientated as well as an ability to work independently.

Able to work efficiently under pressure.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Well organized.

COMMENTS:

